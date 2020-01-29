Hornets beat Knicks 97-92 to snap 8-game losing streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Terry Rozier scored 30 points and the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 97-92 and snap a season-high, eight-game losing streak.
Charlotte (16-31) trailed by 13 points three times in the second quarter before closing within 50-47 at halftime and taking the lead for good late in the third quarter against New York (13-35).
The Hornets hadn’t won since Jan. 4 and their losing streak was the longest for the franchise since the 2014-15 season.
Julius Randle had 24 points and Marcus Morris scored 23 for New York.
