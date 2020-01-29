General Motors buys property in Concord for racing technology center

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - General Motors is planning to open a technology and racing center in Concord near Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The automaker purchased property at 4540 Fortune Ave. NW in the International Business Park in Concord in December at a price of just over $10 million.
According to a press release, the new technical center provides GM the opportunity to expand and enhance its support for Chevrolet NASCAR race teams as well as various other GM racing teams. The facility will feature Driver-in-the-Loop simulators, vehicle simulation, aero development and other practices designed to advance racing and production capabilities.
“We’re thrilled to expand GM’s U.S. footprint by establishing a greater presence in Charlotte, a community that has become a racing and engineering mecca,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “The new facility will be close to a number of key Chevrolet and Cadillac racing partners, teams and suppliers. This will allow for improved collaboration as well as access to some of the industry’s best talent.”
“Chevrolet and Cadillac Racing are two of the winningest brands in motorsports. This new facility will build upon their legacies and hopefully lead to even more success on the track,” said Campbell. “Racing helps us accelerate the development, performance and popularity of our cars and trucks across the world.”
The goal for the Charlotte Technical Center is to eventually house future technology and engineering development capabilities.
