Funds available to help people pay their heating bill in Meck Co.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) in Mecklenburg County is looking to offer assistance to people who are in need of help to pay their utility bills. Officials say last year, according to the US Census Report, 171,000 people were eligible to receive funds but only 14,000 people applied.
“A lot of times people just don’t think they are eligible,” DSS Deputy Director Men Tchaas Ari said. “We want people to come out. We want people to apply because the benefit is great.”
Ari says his staff is busy getting the word out about the program. There is about $3 million in the fund and if approved, applicants can receive up to $500 to go toward their heating bill.
“We don’t want people to have to choose between their heat, or their lunch or their groceries or even their medicine,” Ari said.
The deputy director says last year the county had to send money back. He doesn’t want that to happen again this year.
“If funds aren’t spent,” Ari said. “They are reallocated and there is certainly a lot of need in the community. We want to make sure everybody who’s eligible comes out and takes advantage of it.”
Venette Carson applied for the funds. She is facing hard times and says the funds can offer some relief. Since economic mobility is an issue in the city, Carson says every little bit helps.
“By the time I paid my mortgage, I needed my light bill paid, so that came in handy for me,” Carson said.
Carson is now encouraging others to apply so the money won’t be sent back.
“That’s a lot of money,” Carson said. “And there’s a lot of people out here that need help.”
Qualifications are simple. The applicant has to be a U.S. citizen, responsible for the energy bill, income below 130 percent of federal poverty level, have savings at or below $2,250 and you don’t have to be behind in your power bill.
“The only shame is if this community has to turn back money,” Ari said. “Because people didn’t come take advantage of a benefit that’s here and helping them.”
There will be a huge event on Saturday February 1st at the Valerie C. Woodard Center from 9AM - 5PM. People can come and fill out the application or you can call 704-336-3000 or 704-432-1111.
