Forever Family introduces you to Christian

However, I realized that Christian caught the adults’ attention for a different reason. This young man had all eyes on him because of his direct approach in all things. He spoke freely of his opinions regardless of what others would think. He was frank and blunt but he laced it all with a touch of humor that made you want to know him more. In every conversation I had with Christian I wanted to hear more. He didn’t say much, but when he did speak he would pull you in. Sometimes it was because you couldn’t tell if he was being sarcastic which caused you to try to figure him out. Other times it was because there was such genuine confidence he had in who he was and what he wanted. His confidence was apparent but it lacked pride and conceit.