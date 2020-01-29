Forever Family introduces you to Christian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Oh the hair swoop. This week I felt as if my write-up on Christian didn’t need to say anything else but that- “Oh the hair swoop!” All day long on set, our crew, the staff at the facility, the other social workers at filming all day were captivated by this handsome teenager anytime we saw his pearly whites or watched him swoop his hair. He had a Tom Cruise-like confidence as he flipped his hair and flashed a camera-ready smile at our crew. He had the attention of the teenage girls with his obvious handsome features, perfect smile, and his movie star choreographed hair swoop.
However, I realized that Christian caught the adults’ attention for a different reason. This young man had all eyes on him because of his direct approach in all things. He spoke freely of his opinions regardless of what others would think. He was frank and blunt but he laced it all with a touch of humor that made you want to know him more. In every conversation I had with Christian I wanted to hear more. He didn’t say much, but when he did speak he would pull you in. Sometimes it was because you couldn’t tell if he was being sarcastic which caused you to try to figure him out. Other times it was because there was such genuine confidence he had in who he was and what he wanted. His confidence was apparent but it lacked pride and conceit.
Christian has every reason to be prideful: he is handsome, athletic, effortlessly smart, and has an incredible sense of humor. For a child like him, you can envision the ideal next 15 years of his life. I can picture him being crowned homecoming king, being the president of his fraternity, finishing many degrees, and landing a position as a powerful lawyer. By his side would be the beautiful wife and children and their family photos would look like a magazine ad and they would be the envy of their neighborhood. I can see it clear as day- the next 15 to 20 years for a teenager with the potential that he has.
However, that vision for a teenager like Christian may be challenging to see for himself because none of those worldly accomplishments equate to the joy of having a family. Statistically, Christian’s chances of being a teenager adopted out of foster care are not high, and our teens in care know the odds are not in their favor. I believe that the awareness of that reality is not lost on teens like Christian, I believe the heaviness of how high the stakes are, and how desperately he needs a family stares back at him in the mirror daily. Christian did not deserve these circumstances. He entered care through no fault of his own and he has still become an incredible young man. A boy that made the crew linger a little longer in conversations, watch him a little closer, and pulled at our heartstrings a little harder than expected.
Statistically, a teen boy hoping to be adopted should not instill a sense of confidence. However, I know the power of Forever Family and I stand in confidence that prospective families will be as captivated as I was, all it takes is watching his segment and thinking to yourself, “Oh the hair swoop.”
This article was written by Ashley McKinley. the Program Development Director and North Carolina Forever Families Coordinator with Seven Homes Inc.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.