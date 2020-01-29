FIRST ALERT: A little snow for the mountains tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early sunshine today will give way to increasing clouds as another weak storm system skirts by us to the south tonight.
With that, another round of spotty rain and mountain snow is expected tonight before sunshine returns on Thursday. Highs both days look to be close to 50°. The rain does not look terribly heavy, nor does the high-country snow, but we’ve issued a first alert for the mountains where a little slick travel could develop overnight.
With a bubble of high pressure around for Thursday and early Friday, we will dry out again before yet another weak system throws showers our way late Friday and Friday night. With the rain chance inching up, we’ve declared a first alert for late Friday as a heads up that rain may impact your plans. Friday will be a chilly day with afternoon readings only getting back to the upper 40s.
Saturday may still bring a couple of spotty showers before sunshine returns on Sunday. Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 50s are expected Saturday before a pronounced warm-up kicks in on Sunday when afternoon readings likely push 60°.
We may even run up into the middle 60s Monday and Tuesday, way above average for early February.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
