Eli Wiesel’s son joins S.C. leaders to commemorate 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

The event also featured an 87-year-old speaker, Judith Evans, who survived the Holocaust. She described seeing her mother carted off in a police car for the last time when she was just eight years old. She spent the entirety of the Holocaust in Germany, being brainwashed in Nazi-run schools and sidelining her Jewish identity to survive. She later emigrated to Israel and has spent most of her life there. While she was not inside a concentration camp, she knows what it was like to see hate firsthand.