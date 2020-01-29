Electronic monitoring device ties suspect to more vehicle break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man on electric monitoring continues breaking into cars, police say.
Khaleid Sanders was arrested last week for several vehicle break ins and was found to be in possession of a stolen gun, which was in an unsecured vehicle, police say.
Sanders was placed on electric monitoring. Shortly after midnight last Thursday, police say Sanders broke into four cars in the Plaza Hills neighborhood.
Officers were able to connect Sanders to the vehicle break-ins using information from the electronic monitoring device.
Sanders was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of larceny.
The arrest came six days after Sanders was arrested on charges of felony breaking and entering and possession of a stolen firearm.
Anyone who witnesses a vehicle break-in or a suspicious activity is asked to call 911.
