Deputies looking for thieves who robbed store at gunpoint in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for two thieves who robbed a store at gunpoint in Lancaster.
The armed robbery happened at The Forks convenience store at the intersection of Memorial Park Road and Grace Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 26 just before 7:30 p.m.
The store was occupied by two employees and two customers when the incident happened. Another person was in a car in the parking lot waiting on one of the customers. No one was injured during the robbery, and no shots were fired.
Witnesses reported that two black males walked in the front door of the store from the rear on the Grace Avenue side. One had a gun and pointed it at the employees and a customer checking out.
One of the robbers told an employee to open the cash register.
The unarmed thief then went behind the counter and took money from two registers. The men left the store on foot from the same way they came in.
Lancaster County deputies and investigators arrived at the store, and others canvassed the area searching for the robbers. A deputy found a small amount of cash on the ground near the intersection of Old Carter and Baker Streets.
A K-9 handler, his dog, and members of SWAT followed a trail but did not find the robbers. A crime scene investigator processed the scene for evidence.
Both robbers were described as wearing dark outerwear, blue jeans, and white shoes. One wore a jacket with what appears to be the Nike swoosh on the front. The other wore a bulky coat with a fur lined hood and had the handgun. They had their faces covered.
“Although this robbery bears some similarities to the recent robberies in the City of Lancaster, we can’t at this time say they are related,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “This is a pretty high traffic area and we know there were a good many people in the vicinity of the store when the robbery occurred. I encourage anyone who saw anything or otherwise knows anything about this case to contact the sheriff’s office.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
