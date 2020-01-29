Crews continue recovery process after two massive fuel leaks within days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concerns are spreading about the safety of drinking water for some people after two tanker truck spills just days apart.
On Sunday, a tractor trailer crashed and leaked gas along Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte. The same thing happened on Tuesday on Highway 16 N. in Lincoln County.
“It sounded like a dumpster was being picked up and put back down,” Matthew Littrell said.
Littrell lives off of Mount Holly Road. He heard the crash and saw the 8,400 gallons of fuel spilling across the road.
According to the NCDEQ, about half of that fuel wound up in Long Creek.
“If you put a quart of motor oil into water it’ll contaminate 240,000 gallons of water," water well manager Frank LaRosa said.
LaRosa manages a company named Water Doctor and is out checking on wells near Mount Holly Road. Crews contained the fuel before it could affect city drinking water, but that doesn’t mean it won’t end up in wells.
“There’s still a few houses there where people are using well water and that’s what the county was out there doing today was testing the water,” LaRosa said.
Two days after that crash, the same thing happened on Highway 16 in Lincoln County.
“I would consider two instances of this size to be a little bit of an anomaly," Mark Helberg, CEO of First Call Environmental LLC, said.
His company responded to both sites.
The NCDEQ says 8,000 gallons spread across the highway and half of that went into surface water nearby.
According to the city of Belmont, testing shows no contamination in the water supply. But that doesn’t mean clean up is slowing down.
“The quicker the better,” Helberg said.
The fuel is contained in both locations but his crew is continuing recovery efforts.
