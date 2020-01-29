CMS Board meeting provides update on proposals for student reassignment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Discussion about a battle over student boundaries and who gets to go to a newly expanded elementary school in Southeast Charlotte. It was a question burning on parents’ minds during tonight’s Charlotte Mecklenburg School board meeting.
“If you have another option then don’t break up our neighborhood," said one parent who took the podium to address the Charlotte Mecklenburg School board.
That was a similar tune, parents shared just after CMS staff gave an update on the proposed student assignment changes for Elizabeth Lane Elementary.
In Aug. 2021, Landsdowne Elementary will be getting an expansion with 45 new classrooms. CMS says that expansion creates the opportunity to relieve Elizabeth Lane of up to 180 students. That means plans are in the works to figure out which students should be reassigned to Landsdowne or Elizabeth Lane.
The meeting only provided an update on the research the district is doing while trying to figure out which students will be reassigned to different schools; no final decision on the plans were made.
