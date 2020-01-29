Asbestos found in Davidson park

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say asbestos was recently found in a Davidson park, causing specific areas of the park to be restricted.
The Town of Davidson recently performed an Environmental Assessment for Roosevelt Wilson Park as part of a planned park improvement project. Town officials say recent sampling determined that asbestos levels were present in specific areas.
The town has provided the sampling data to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and is are following their recommendation to restrict access at the park by installing construction fencing to prevent disturbance of soil in areas where asbestos was detected.
Signs are posted at the designated areas to inform residents and town visitors of the situation. All other areas of the park, including the play structure and restrooms, remain open to the public, according to officials.
The town says it will follow recommendations from the DHHS to ensure that Roosevelt Wilson Park is safe for users before, during and after the proposed improvements.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our community and the much-beloved Roosevelt Wilson Park. We’re working very closely with the proper state agencies to take the necessary next steps to remediation,” Town Manager Jamie Justice said.
Officials did not provide any other details.
