We’re breaking ground on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is the big day! We will break ground on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. This year’s home will be built in the Aubert Landing neighborhood in Waxhaw, about 45 minutes south of Charlotte.
The team at Newton Custom Homes is back for the 6th year as the builder! We can’t wait to get started!
Tickets to win the home, which are $100 each, will open for reservation this summer. Last year, you helped us raise $1.7 million dollars! Money raised helps the families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Because of campaigns like this, no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, transportation or food. Doctors at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are working every day to find a cure to all childhood cancers. They share their knowledge and treatment freely with doctors and hospitals all around the world.
We hope you’ll join us this year in the fight to end childhood cancer, because St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer. Join us at 9 a.m. on QC Morning as we break ground on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!
