Seasonal sunshine today before rain returns midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High-pressure building into the Carolinas today will result in a good deal of sunshine with afternoon readings in the middle 50s, pretty close to average for this time of the year.
Mostly clear and cold tonight with overnight lows falling back to near 32° again.
Early sunshine Wednesday will give way to afternoon clouds as another weak storm system skirts by us to the south. With that, another round of spotty rain and mountain snow is expected Wednesday night before sunshine returns on Thursday. Highs both days look to be close to 50°.
Yet another weak system may impact us with showers late Friday into early Saturday, but at this point, the trend for this one looks to be farther east with just a glancing blow for the WBTV viewing area.
Either way, we should hold close to 50° again Friday before inching up to the low 50s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Most of the weekend should bring more sunshine than clouds.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
