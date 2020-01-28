Run Kannapolis series 2020 schedule released

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannnapolis: Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health Cabarrus. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series. Each run is hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees.
This year we are excited to announce two new additions to the series. We are adding a 10K, and for the first time ever, a run will be held at The Club at Irish Creek golf course.
The Strides for Stroke Run will still be a 5K and but we have added a 10K option, Jiggy with the Piggy will be back on Thursday evening, so come dressed in your best pig/pork related costume to win great prizes, and the Hole in Run 5K is new, which will be hosted at The Club at Irish Creek in August by the Kannapolis Education Foundation.
Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for a unique prize, but you can win awards for finishing no less than five events.
Register for all eight Run Kannapolis races at a discounted rate - until March 13. You can continue to register for individual races throughout the year. For more information and to register for the runs visit www.runkannapolis.com.
Good luck with the 2020 Run Kannapolis series and we hope to see you at the finish line!
2020 Run Kannapolis Series
January 23 – December 11 – Rotary 5K, virtual race Kannapolis Rotary Club
March 13 – Rhythm & Run, 6:30 p.m. N.C. Music Hall of Fame
March 28 – Spring It On, 8 a.m. Kannapolis City Schools
April 18 – Strides for Stroke 5K/10K, 9 a.m. Atrium Health Cabarrus
April 30 – Jiggy with the Piggy, 6:30 p.m. Kannapolis Parks and Recreation
August 29 – Hole in Run, 7:30 a.m. Kannapolis Education Foundation
October 10 – Duke Dash, 9 a.m. Duke University’s MURDOCK Study
December 7 – Frostbite, 10 a.m. Kannapolis YMCA
