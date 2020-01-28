Rowan-Salisbury Schools named “District To Watch In 2020”

Rowan-Salisbury Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody expressed excitement and affirmation in being featured in the publication. “The success of our hard work has been reaching across the nation,” says Moody. “We keep our nose to the grind and work hard every day for the children we serve. I could not be prouder of our students, teachers, administrators, and all our staff. We are grateful to our parents for working with us and for our community supporting us to make big changes for the betterment of teaching and learning in our schools.”