Rowan-Salisbury Schools named “District To Watch In 2020”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools is named as one of six districts across the nation to watch in 2020, according to a news release from the district. This recognition was announced in Education Dive, an online educational newsletter and website for K-12 and higher education news. Geared towards education professionals, it is a leading publication operated by Industry Dive.
Rowan-Salisbury Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody expressed excitement and affirmation in being featured in the publication. “The success of our hard work has been reaching across the nation,” says Moody. “We keep our nose to the grind and work hard every day for the children we serve. I could not be prouder of our students, teachers, administrators, and all our staff. We are grateful to our parents for working with us and for our community supporting us to make big changes for the betterment of teaching and learning in our schools.”
In September, the AASA (The School Superintendents Association), along with Successful Practices Network and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, released a document titled, ‘Releasing the Floodgates of Innovation’ about Rowan-Salisbury Schools. RSS was one of 25 schools selected for an in-depth study on putting students first through our innovative approaches to education. To learn more, please refer to the AASA site: Innovative Successful Practices Project.
The intent of Education Dive is to spark ideas and shape agendas for millions of decision makers in the country. It provides insight into the most impactful trends shaping K-12 and higher education. Read the Education Dive article about Rowan-Salisbury at: 6 K-12 Districts to Watch in 2020.
