Rowan Chamber sponsoring candidate forum on February 4

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will host a Primary Election County Commission Candidate Forum on Tues., February 4, 6 p.m. at Trinity Oaks (723 Klumac Rd., Salisbury).
Confirmed candidates include: Mike Caskey, Craig Pierce and Lee Withers. Josh Bergeron, editor of the Salisbury Post, will moderate the forum.
Protocol includes: campaign buttons are permitted; however, no signage, campaign materials or mascots will be allowed at the venue. Tables will not be provided for the candidates to display their materials. Please refrain from putting campaign signs on the Trinity Oaks property.
This Candidate Forum is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, Catawba College, WSAT; and, the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of the event is to educate voters about the candidates and their stands on issues of importance to the business community.
Moderator Josh Bergeron will ask the candidates questions submitted to the Salisbury Post. Each candidate will have two minutes for opening comments. Please send questions to be considered to editor@salisburypost.com.
The forums are free and open to the public; however, seating is limited. If you are unable to attend the event, you may watch it on Channel 16 (it will be broadcast several times prior to Election Day). You may also listen to it on the radio live on Memories WSAT.
The Chamber holds annual Candidate Forums through the guidance of the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee, which is chaired by Terry Osborne (Rowan ABC Board). The objective of the committee is to enhance communication and discussion with local, federal and state governments on important issues relating to Rowan County, its municipalities, businesses and citizens. The committee is open to Chamber Members.
The committee reviews relevant local, state and national issues and makes policy recommendations to the Board of Directors. Particular areas of interest include business advocacy issues, community and economic development, land-use, infrastructure and transportation systems.
The Rowan Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with 800 members. The Chamber has been serving the needs of the business community for over 90 years. Benefits include professional development, business referrals, networking programs and much more. For more information, contact the Chamber: 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.