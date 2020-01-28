Report: Owner does nothing as dogs charge at deputy, deputy shoots dogs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner stood by while his two dogs aggressively charged at a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy was making a call at a home on Windswept Way in Rockwell on Saturday to tell a person at the home that she needed to contact Kannapolis Police about picking up her daughter. The daughter’s friend had been charged in a crime at the Academy Sports store.
The deputy went to the door and knocked. A man came to the door. Seconds later, the deputy says he saw two dogs come down the staircase in the house and towards him. The deputy backed away, noting that the dogs continued coming, both “growling and showing their teeth.”
The man who came to the door stood by without saying or doing anything, according to the deputy. The deputy says he yelled at the man to call the dogs or to get them away from him.
The deputy continued backing up, and as the dogs approached again, he shot both of them. One of the dogs ran to an adjacent property and died, the other ran inside the house.
Animal Control was contacted. The homeowner declined the help, saying that she would take care of her dog.
The chief of the Rockwell Rural Fire Department was also on the scene, and his description of the events matched the description given by the deputy.
