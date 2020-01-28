Police: York high school band director arrested for 2012 sex act with student

YORK, S.C. (Andrew Dys/Rock Hill Herald) - The band director at a York County high school was charged Tuesday with sexual battery against a female student in 2012 while a teacher in Anderson County, officials said.
Douglas William Brooks, 48, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to arrest warrants from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Brooks is currently the band director at York Comprehensive High School in the York school district.
Brooks was a teacher at Belton-Honea Path High School and a middle school in 2012 when he had improper and illegal sexual contact with the student, according to the warrant.
Brooks “used aggravated coercion” while in a position of “official authority” to coerce the victim to submit to sex acts, the warrant states.
A conviction for second-degree criminal sexual conduct carries up to 20 years in a South Carolina prison, state law shows.
Brooks was arrested Tuesday and remains in the Anderson County jail pending a bond hearing set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. J.T. Foster of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The accuser was a juvenile at the time of the allegations, Foster said.
The criminal investigation remains ongoing, Foster said.
An incident report was filed by the alleged victim Dec. 30, 2019 in Anderson County, police reports show.
Brooks was placed on administrative leave Jan. 16 by the York school district after district officials learned from law enforcement of the allegations related to the 2012 incident, said Tim Cooper, spokesman for the school district.
Brooks was hired later in 2012 as band director at York Comprehensive High School, Cooper said. Brooks was vetted by school officials before he was hired, Cooper said in a statement.
“Mr. Brooks was employed by York School District One in July 2012 and has served as band director at the high school since that time. In accordance with District policy and procedure, before Mr. Brooks was hired in 2012, York One staff spoke with his references, including his principal at Belton-Honea Path High School. His references were positive, with no indication of any concern about Mr. Brooks’ relationships and interactions with students.”
Cooper also said in a statement that there have been no allegations in York about Brooks with students.
“During Mr. Brooks’ tenure in York One, no student or parent has reported any inappropriate conduct by him,” reads the statement.
School officials in York are continuing to investigate, Cooper said.
