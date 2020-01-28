Pink Cadillace once belonging to Elvis Presley coming to Pennzoil AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Today, any finned Cadillac painted pink has come to symbolize Elvis Presley’s early career and the birth of rock 'n' roll. Thousands of tribute cars - usually convertibles from the late 1950s driven by Elvis Tribute Artists and car collectors - can be seen around the world at car shows and in parades, but the original Elvis pink Cadillac will be on display during all four days of the April 2-5 Pennzoil AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway.