Overturned gasoline tanker closes part of Hwy 16, leaks fuel into creek

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned gasoline tanker blocked a portion of Highway 16 and leaked fuel into a creek in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened before 2:15 p.m. on Highway 16 at St. James Church Road. Officials said the when the tanker overturned, blocking one side of the road completely, fuel spilled from the tanker.
There is no word if any injuries were reported.
Some of that fuel, officials said, spilled into a nearby creek. Lincoln County officials say they will be working with the Department of Environmental Quality to determine the extent of the leak.
Highway Patrol said the road could be closed for some time and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Details surrounding what may have caused the tanker to overturn were not released.
