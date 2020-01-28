Mother, four children missing from Jackson Parish found safe

Family found day after Louisiana State Police issued an endangerment alert

By Kevin Foster | January 27, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 4:25 PM

JACKSON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a mother and her four children who were missing from Jackson Parish have been found safe.

Deputies with the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office say Amanda Morgan and her children were found safe in Union Parish around 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Morgan is being taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. Deputies say the four children are now in custody of a family member.

Louisiana State Police issued an endangered alert for Morgan and her children on Jan. 27 after family members expressed concern for their safety.

