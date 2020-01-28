Molly’s Kids: Imagine if you lived with the flu every day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Quick, happy update about Addison Martinez. This now 7-year-old lives with two rare genetic mutations that – think about this for a minute – make her feel like she’s living with the flu every single day. Throwing up, bathroom issues, the whole bit.
Last June, Addison’s mom Tricia, said they had the toughest time getting answers. They knew she was sick, but didn’t know with what, or why.
Her family, who lives in Harmony in Iredell County, is now one giant step closer to getting answers.
They applied to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) last April. Couple weeks ago, Addison was accepted.
“AGGGHHHHH!” Her mom wrote. “It’s a research hospital with some of the best doctors in the world. We’re so excited she gets to be there!”
NIH will help give options.
When you have none, and have a sick child every day, baby steps can feel monstrous. As many of you know, hope is everything.
“We are feeling more confident we can make her better and devise a successful treatment plan,” Tricia said. “I hate to say I’d lost hope about a month ago. I didn’t think anything would happen. But life is full of surprises, and this is a good one.”
Addison’s family will head to Maryland in a few weeks for her first consultation…
…It will also be her first time on a plane.
You’re taking-off, Addison. In more ways than one.
#MollysKids
PS: Original post >> http://tinyurl.com/AddisonMartinezMKs
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.