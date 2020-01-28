Marijuana-laced rice crispy treat found in middle school, WBTV investigation shows parents notified six days later

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents are concerned. Hearing that drugs were found on campus is one thing, but they say what’s even more concerning is how the drugs are being disguised.
“I don’t want my daughter or any other these kids being exposed to that kind of stuff,” said one Mint Hill Middle School parent.
Last week, it was a Rice Krispy Treat laced with marijuana. A CMPD police report says the drug-infused desert was found inside the school.
One week before that? A separate CMPD report says marijuana liquid was found inside a student’s vape cartridge.
Tuesday at 12:25 p.m., WBTV asked Charlotte Mecklenburg School officials to get to the bottom of it.
WBTV discovered that parents were just notified Tuesday that drugs were found on school property a week ago. That’s six days from the time of the original report of the drugged food item being discovered.
CMS reported the message informing families went out at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. CMS says their system disperses that message at different times for different families.
The parents WBTV spoke to say they received a message from the school at 12:50 p.m., 25 minutes after WBTV started pressing the district for answers.
WBTV kept digging and discovered police took a report in mid-December at Mint Hill Middle School for another drug-related incident. Officers say they found cookies tainted with marijuana on campus.
“I hope the school gets down to the bottom of it," said a parent.
CMS says they don’t have any plans of adding extra security at the school because of the incidents.
They are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about the CMS code of conduct, specifically items that are not allowed on school property, which includes drugs.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.