Man accused of rape in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have arrested a man who is accused of rape in Yadkin County.
On Sept. 8, 2018 the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report in reference to second-degree forcible rape. Officials say an investigation into the matter was conducted and evidence was obtained supporting the report.
Subsequently, warrants were issued for 22-year-old Toby Dalton Coppley for second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sexual offense and sexual battery.
On Jan. 27, Coppley was served with the outstanding warrants and placed on a $100,000 secure bond. His next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday, Jan. 29.
