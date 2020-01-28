Mama dog and puppies arrive safely at Virgina foster care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been quite an eventful month for a mother dog found pulling her puppies in a crate on the side of the road in McIntosh County.
If you’re not familiar with the story, a father and son found the mother dog pulling a crate of her puppies. She was tied to the crate with a blue belt.
The mother and her children were taken to the McIntosh County Animal Services after they were found. The animals were covered with fleas, ticks, and feces.
The little dog family arrived safely at the Fancy Cats & Dogs Rescue Team. They will remain in foster care while the team reviews adoption applications.
The director of McIntosh County Animal Services says they would like to see consequences for what the dogs were put through, and that the person could face several charges. The organization Friends of McIntosh County Animals Services was offering a $250 reward for anyone who has information. They have since upped that reward to $1,325.
