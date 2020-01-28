Kannapolis Middle School launches program to get kids moving

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you tend to think of middle school students as active and constantly eager to move around? One local school nurse says that may be a false impression, and that many middle schoolers are so tied to screens that they are putting their lives at risk.
Today the school launched a new program to get students moving. It’s called Walking Takes You Places. In an effort to improve physical health and well-bring, each 7th and 8th grade student will be encouraged to walk a mile each day, with progress monitored on a world map placed in the main hallway of the school.
“I have grades 7-8," said Barbara Jackson at Kannapolis Middle School. "We have a two story school and I was finding kids coming to my office completely out of breath like they just ran a long distance and I would say to them ‘what’s wrong, what’s wrong,’ and they would say ‘ugh, I just had to come up the steps’…it’s one flight of stairs, what do you mean you’re out of breath?”
Jackson wanted to encourage movement and hydration, so KMS partnered with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers minor league baseball team. Today they gave out Cannon Ballers water bottles and pedometers donated by Cannon Pharmacy.
“I think it tracks your steps and your points for how many steps you take, how well you’re doing," said 7th grader Anthony Glynn.
The students will also compete. Those who record the most distance can win prizes, but Barbara Jackson says the big reward is better health.
“These kids got to get up and moving, and if we could just get them moving a mile a day, that would be an improvement on what they’re doing, some of them don’t walk 500 steps a day," Jackson said.
As part of the assembly, students did a lot of movement, from power walking, shooting baskets with Cannon Ballers mascot Boomer, even dancing.
7th grader Drake Watts considers himself physically active, he thinks his classmates can benefit from getting on the move.
“I used to play Fortnite every day for like months and months and months and one of my good buddies, he told me to go try out for the football team…ended up having a lot of fun…good to get out there and try something new.”
