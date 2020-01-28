Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Garrison Brooks had 25 points and 11 rebounds to help North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 75-65. The Tar Heels were again shorthanded with freshman star Cole Anthony still sidelined following knee surgery, yet UNC shot 49% and led by 11 points after halftime. The Tar Heels have won seven straight on N.C. State’s homecourt, while Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams earned his 31st win in 35 tries against the Wolfpack during his 17 years at UNC. D.J. Funderburk had 18 points to lead N.C. State, which shot 42% and made 4 of 20 3-pointers.
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske's three NASCAR drivers combined to win six races last year. That wasn't good enough for the boss. Roger Penske has executed a major offseason overhaul to his organization. Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski all have new crew chiefs. The changes come in contract years for Blaney and Keselowski, though Penske said no driver jobs are on the line. Instead, he wants championships and felt the time was right to make a change.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish basketball coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s loss at Florida State. The league announced the penalties Monday. The ACC says Brey’s comments “were in direct violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy that states that public criticism of officiating “is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.” Brey referenced several issues after the 85-84 loss to the Seminoles, including a technical foul called on the Irish bench with 2:31 left. He also mentioned game official John Gaffney by name.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Jefferson Boaz of East Surry and Charlotte Vance linebacker Power Echols are The Associated Press offensive and defensive prep football players of the year in North Carolina for the 2019 season. It marked the second straight year that Echols has been named the state's top defensive player by the AP. Vance's Glenwood Ferebee was named the AP coach of the year after joining Echols and AP all-state defensive back Marqui Lowery in leading the Cougars to their first state title in school history. Echols was the only unanimous selection to the 31-player team, while Weddington had a state-best three all-state picks.
