Harrisburg American Legion Post 523 asking flag owners to donate old, tattered American flags

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a renewed push to get Harrisburg residents to donate their old American flags to a local American Legion post.
Representatives of American Legion Post 523 in Harrisburg are asking that residents deposit faded or tattered American flags in a special box located outside of Lowes Foods on School House Commons in Harrisburg.
“For everyone who has served and everyone who knows someone who has served, that flags represents what they were willing to raise their hand for to defend, so it’s important to treat those flags with respect at all stages of their service,” said Elizabeth Barber, First Vice Commander of Post 523.
Barber spoke to WBTV in an interview Monday night. She said the special box has been outside of Lowes Foods for several years. Just recently, the Post 523 representative decided to remind the public that the box has a purpose.
“This box is a donation box for any flags that are no longer serviceable. If they’re torn, tattered, faded, you don’t wanna just throw them in the regular trash,” said Barber.
While the box has been in place for years, Barber said she wanted to share it’s location with others in the community who may not realize it exists. She posted about the patriotic deposit bin on Facebook, and the post has been shared dozens of times.
“The response to this post has been beyond our wildest expectations. So far over 11,000 people have seen it. It’s been shared 60 times on to other Facebook and we had so many donations into it since it happened, we’ve had to come and empty it out again,” said Barber.
She said all of the American flags that are collected will be properly disposed of during a special ceremony later this year. Barber explained that the flags are inspected, presented for disposal and then placed on a fire.
She said the local American Legion post hopes to hold the event on Sunday, June 14 because that is Flag Day.
“What we want to do is to give everybody an easy way to know what to do with the flags they have in their possession to properly dispose of them,” said Barber.
Barber also encouraged any flag owners who live outside of the Harrisburg area to contact their local American Legion post if they were interested in donating a flag.
She said all veterans in the Harrisburg area are invited to attend the American Legion Post 523 meetings that are held on the second Tuesday of each month inside of the Fellowship Hall of the Harrisburg Presbyterian Church.
Barber also encouraged Harrisburg residents and visitors to stop by the new Harrisburg Veterans Park located near the intersection of Highway 49 and Harrisburg Veterans Road.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.