First Alert issued Thursday morning for possible snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of snow is heading back to the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Much like Monday night, another inch or so of accumulation can be expected in the mountains which will create slick spots and some tricky driving conditions Thursday morning.
While the accumulating snow will be confined to the high country, areas outside and east of the mountains could see some brief snow showers Thursday morning. If you live in the Catawba Valley and Foothills, get your cameras ready - you may get some good shots.
Brief snowfall could be seen as far south as Lake Norman and if everything worked out perfectly, it’s possible a flurry appears in the air close to Charlotte. Then again, the exact timing is still uncertain, and it’s possible what little falls could happen while you’re sleeping.
It’s important to mention, we do not expect temperatures to fall below freezing Thursday morning anywhere from Hickory to Charlotte.
Looking ahead, we may see some light rain return mainly overnight Friday with a better chance east of the Charlotte area. And another couple inches of weekend snow could be in the cards again for the mountains. Good news for skiers.
Keep it here, we’ll keep you updated!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
