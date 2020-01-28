Father charged with murder in death of 5-month-old son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A father was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of his 5-month-old son.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police the infant, identified as Peyton Taylor, was admitted to Levine Children’s Hospital on January 14 with signs of abusive head trauma. Just three days later, doctors told police the child would not survive his injuries and a homicide investigation began.
On January 22, the 5-month-old died at the hospital.
The child’s father, 24-year-old Quandeel Taylor, was interviewed by detectives before his arrest on Tuesday.
Police say the investigation into the case is ongoing.
Anyone with further information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
