Dozens of animal rights activists demand Charlotte City Council to change its laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of animal rights activists crowded the sidewalk in front of the Government Center before heading into council chambers Monday evening to push for an animal welfare ordinance.
The protesters were from such groups as the Humane Society and PETA.
The hope is the Charlotte City Council will put an end to traveling circuses, and what this group believes are the abuse of those animals.
Several years ago, public outcry over animal welfare led to the complete shutdown of one of the largest circuses in the world - Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey.
The ordinance won’t affect permanent sites like roadside attractions, just the mobile ones.
Organizers like Kristen Moyer say the laws need to change.
“This is a growing trend across the nation and we are seriously behind the curve here. We really need to catch up with the more progressive cities around the world that have decided that this is not the way we should be treating wild animals,” Moyer said.
The Council will decide next Monday if this ordinance goes any further.
