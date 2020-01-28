Deputies searching for teen who ran away from home after child custody exchange

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are looking for a teen who ran away from home after her mother and father exchanged custody.
Ashlynn Tudor, 17, has been considered a runaway since Dec. 6, 2019 when deputies responded to the CVS Pharmacy on U.S. 17 Alt in the Summerville area because Tudor did not want to leave her mother’s custody.
According to the incident report, a family court order stated she was to be in her father’s custody for the next 90 days.
Eventually, a deputy drove Tudor to her father’s house on Hampton Drive and she ran away approximately 15 to 20 minutes after the deputies left, according to the incident report.
The report stated Tudor’s therapist has been in contact with her, but Tudor has only said that she is no longer in the area and not returning.
Tudor weighs 110 pounds and stands 5-foot-6.
