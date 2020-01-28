Deputies: Man diagnosed with medical conditions reported missing after leaving for work in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a man was reported missing after leaving for work in Lincoln County.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 38-year-old Rene Garcia Gomez, from Denver.
Gomez was last seen leaving to go work on Jan.16 around 7 a.m. He has brown eyes and brown hair, weighs 175 pounds and is 5′6″ tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
Gomez has been diagnosed with medical conditions and is supposed to take medication daily. He did not take his medication with him.
Officials say Gomez drives a gray 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor, with North Carolina license plate DED-2036. The vehicle also has paint peeling from the roof and hood area. He is known to frequent big box stores in Mooresville and Hickory.
Anyone with information on Mr. Gomez’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
