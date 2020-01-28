1 dead, 3 seriously injured after vehicle found crashed in woods in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person is dead and three people are seriously injured after a vehicle was found crashed in the woods in Catawba County Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on Thornburg Drive SE in Conover around 11:30 a.m.
Newton Police responded to the scene and when they arrived, they found a single vehicle on its side in a wooded area west of Thornburg Drive. Emergency crews worked to free four people who were trapped in the vehicle.
One passenger in the vehicle was was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. Officials did not release any names.
Police say the driver was flown to a hospital from the scene. Two other people were first taken to a nearby hospital, and later flown to another hospital. All suffered major injuries.
Newton Police was assisted by Conover PD, NCSHP, Newton Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Catawba County EMS, Catawba County Emergency Management, and the NCDOT.
This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Newton Police Department. Officials did not provide any other information.
