Chapin Intermediate School student to appear on Food Network baking competition

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A Chapin Intermediate School student took her talents to the Food Network to pursue her passion for baking.
Eleven-year-old Elise Sammis decided to apply for the Kid Baking Championship while she was off from school because of Hurricane Matthew in September of 2018.
“We missed five days of school because of Hurricane Matthew…so I just started researching baking competitions,” Sammis said. “I found the Kids Baking Championship and I made a video and sent it in. I remember my mom told me not to get my hopes up because she thought no one would ever see my video.”
After six months, producers from the show reached out to Sammis and asked her to create more videos. She eventually was flown out to L.A. and passed the final audition. Sammis became one of 12 young bakers to compete on the show.
“I am the first person from Chapin, South Carolina to be on the Kids Baking Championship and I was super excited,” Sammis said. “We filmed the show over the summer and it was a lot of fun and I met a lot of people that I am still in contact with today.”
Sammis’ passion for baking began at the tender age of nine following her diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes.
“When I was diagnosed with diabetes it was really stressful because there was a lot to take in. I just started baking and it helped me be creative,” Sammis said.
Sammis credited her diagnosis as the motivation she needed to do and try things she might not have if she did not have diabetes.
Natalie Sammis, Elise’s mother, believes her daughter is an inspiration because she doesn’t use her diabetes as an excuse.
“I think she is an inspiration of positivity. She just takes life and deals with setbacks and never uses her diabetes or anything else as a negative,” Natalie said.
Sammis’ hopes that her experience serves as an example to other young people that obstacles should not stop them from following their dreams.
