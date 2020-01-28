Best-selling author Glenn Shepard to present seminar in Salisbury

“Glenn Shepard is a best-selling author and speaker for chambers of commerce all across the country. He presented a very popular professional development seminar for the Rowan Chamber in 2018. He’s back for a business seminar on How to Supervise People and Lead a Team based on one of his books,” said Elaine Spalding, Chamber President. She continued, “Shepard will stay around after the seminar to answer any questions you and your employees may have and will also be giving away lots of freebies at the event.”