Best-selling author Glenn Shepard to present seminar in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will present a Glenn Shepard seminar on Tues., February 4, 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon at Wallace Education Forum (500 N. Main Street, Salisbury).
“Glenn Shepard is a best-selling author and speaker for chambers of commerce all across the country. He presented a very popular professional development seminar for the Rowan Chamber in 2018. He’s back for a business seminar on How to Supervise People and Lead a Team based on one of his books,” said Elaine Spalding, Chamber President. She continued, “Shepard will stay around after the seminar to answer any questions you and your employees may have and will also be giving away lots of freebies at the event.”
Chamber members receive a discounted price of only $149 per person; non-members tuition is $169. When three or more enroll, the fourth person attends for FREE! This seminar is approved for professional development credit hours for HR professionals.
To register for the Glenn Shepard Seminar, contact the Rowan Chamber (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.
