Syracuse looks to extend streak vs Clemson

STEPPING UP: Clemson's Aamir Simms has averaged 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while Tevin Mack has put up 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Orange, Elijah Hughes has averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Buddy Boeheim has put up 16.2 points.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 38.3 percent of the 149 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He's also converted 78 percent of his foul shots this season.