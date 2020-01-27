Restaurant “dine and dash,” Walmart larcenies land man in jail

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man faces several charges after allegedly running out on a food and bar tab and stealing several items from Walmart.
Parker Niles Graham, 28, of Salisbury, was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, and defrauding an innkeeper.
According to the report, Graham and a woman had a meal of BBQ ribs and a ribeye steak from DJ’s Restaurant on W. Innes Street. They also had alcohol, including 8 cordials and 8 servings of Hennessy, for a total of $106. After finishing the meal and drinks, Graham and his partner “ran out the back door.”
Graham was later located and charged with the incident at DJ’s, as well as several counts of larceny from Walmart.
Graham was also charged with a parole violation and as a habitual felon. Bond is set at $7000.
