Remains found during search for missing man in Caldwell County woods

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Remains were discovered during the search for a missing man in Caldwell County.
Danny James Garvin, 61, was reported missing by family Friday after he had not been seen or heard from since August, 2019, deputies say.
Deputies were investigating leads in the case Saturday when they discovered remains in a wooded area off Boone Fork Road. The remains were turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.
Deputies say Garvin’s missing person investigation remains active.
