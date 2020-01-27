Pre-trial hearing starts for murder trial of longtime newspaper delivery man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The murder trial of a well-known newspaper delivery man in Charlotte is getting underway.
Back in Feb. 2017, 65-year-old Walter ‘Wes’ Scott Jr., worked delivering newspapers. He was in the early part of his newspaper route when police say they responded to a call at Romare Bearden Park, and found Scott’s body lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was employed by a company under contract to deliver The Charlotte Observer in the uptown area.
Police say 25-year-old Roger Best is responsible. Best is now on trial for charges including murder, with the trial expected to start this week.
During Monday’s pre-trial hearing, the state asked to go over two separate incidents they believe are relevant as evidence.
One of the incidents they went over was a robbery at a Charlotte Publix just days before the murder Scott.
The CMPD detective who investigated the Publix robbery says the description of Roger Scott matched both the description of Scott’s suspected killer and the description of the suspect in the Publix Robbery.
The state also went over a second incident - a car that was stolen from a Circle K one day after the Publix robbery - and just days before the murder of Scott.
The judge will decide Tuesday whether the evidence & incidents presented during the pre-trial hearing will be admissible in court. The judge is asking for 50 jurors tomorrow, when court resumes, where they will begin jury selection.
Best pleaded not guilty in November 2017 sending him to trial. If hes convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence without parole.
