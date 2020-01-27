Pedestrian dies days after being struck in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian struck in north Charlotte last week died over the weekend.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 27-year-old Stover Chambers was struck on Sunset Road near Beatties Ford Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday and rushed to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries. Chambers died on Saturday, police say.
Police say Chambers was not wearing reflective gear and was not in a crosswalk while crossing the road. The driver involved was not hurt.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.