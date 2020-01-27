Patients raise concerns over letters listing what cannot be addressed during wellness visits

“A patient can certainly ask any question they would like. If they come in for a well/annual visit, it is coded as such. This is a positive letter sharing with patients what constitutes an annual visit so they are not surprised by any charges that their insurance/health plan may not cover if there are any diagnostic charges,” Ashley Sherry Brown with Atrium Health communications said. “We’ve been sending them for at least 5 years and these are sent out for all types of preventive wellness exams (ie, yearly physical, child well appointment, etc.). According to the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies are legally obligated to cover preventive wellness exams at 100%. There are certain tests that are covered that are federally mandated, but can differ from insurance plan to insurance plan. We are simply helping patients to be aware that their insurance plan will cover some items at 100%, but others may not be covered 100%, depending on their insurance.”