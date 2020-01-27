Overturned tractor trailer, ‘major fuel spill’ shut down road near I-485 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer closed a portion of Mt. Holly Road in west Charlotte Sunday night.
The wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 9100 block of Mt. Holly Rd. near I-485. Police say a vehicle ran a stop sign and struck the tractor trailer - a fuel truck - causing it to overturn.
Charlotte firefighters said there was a “major fuel spill" and asked citizens to avoid the area. The road was closed in both directions.
The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said. There is no word on possible injuries to anyone in the other vehicle.
Officials have not said when the road is expected to reopen.
