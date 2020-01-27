5 officers put on leave following death of man with medical emergency after arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Four officers and a sergeant from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were placed on administrative leave, following the death of a man who died after he was arrested, police said Monday.
The decision is standard procedure for any in-custody death investigation, police said.
Harold Easter, 41, was arrested last Thursday morning and died on Sunday. CMPD officials said he fell unconscious while in police custody for an interview.
Officials have not said what kind of medical issue Easter experienced but have said officers rendered medical aid to him inside a police substation while also calling for Medic.
Easter was arrested on drug and traffic charges near Whisnant Street and Burton Street after a traffic stop. Before the arrest, police said that officers had “observed a suspected drug transaction” and had conducted the traffic stop.
Easter was driving the car and was found in possession of cocaine and marijuana, police said.
The officers placed on administrative leave are Brentley Vinson, Michael Benfield, Michael Joseph and Shon Sheffield. Metro Division Sergeant Nicolas Vincent was also placed on leave.
CMPD’s internal affairs bureau and homicide unit detectives are conducting separate but parallel investigations to ensure the officers’ actions were consistent with the CMPD’s policies and procedures, police said.
Vinson was the officer who shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott in September 2016. Scott’s death set off two days of demonstrations and violence across the city. Vinson was exonerated by then-Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray, who ruled in November 2016 that the use of deadly force was lawful.
