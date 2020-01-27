Man shot multiple times, killed during fight in Monroe, police say

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot multiple times and killed during a fight in Monroe Sunday night.
The incident happened on Commerce Drive around 10:30 p.m. Monroe Police officers responded to shots fired at the scene.
When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Alvin Brewer in the parking lot with multiple apparent gunshot wounds and had very shallow breathing. Union EMS and Monroe Fire Department arrived and Brewer was taken to Atrium Union by EMS.
Brewer was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving.
According to police, witnesses stated they saw the victim involved in a fight with a light-skinned male when another individual approached and appeared to help in fighting Brewer.
The witness then stated that several shots were fired and the two suspects that were fighting with the victim ran away on foot.
Detectives were called to the scene and began to process the scene and interview witnesses.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police Detective Division at 704-282-5769 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
