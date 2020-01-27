Man charged in violent domestic assault in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County charged a man after a violent domestic assault.
Andrew Dylan Martin, 20, is charged with felonious restraint, kidnapping, assault bu pointing a gun, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, communicating threats, and interfering with emergency communications.
Martin is being held without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident.
According to the report, Martin assaulted a woman with a 2-foot piece of wood, pointed a gun to her head and threw her into a ditch.
Deputies say the victim was thrown to the ground, then kicked and hit in the head repeatedly with the piece of wood. Martin also tried to keep the victim from leaving by slamming her foot in a car door, threatened to hang the woman by the neck, and tried to pull her back into the house by the hair.
Martin allegedly told the woman, “I’ll kill you if you get me in trouble." He is accused pointing a handgun to her head and hitting her in the face causing a black eye. When the victim tried to call 911, deputies say Martin slapped the phone out of her hand.
Martin was arrested on Sunday just before noon.
