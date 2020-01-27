Hundreds turnout to remember fallen firefighter Tyler Hamilton

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firetrucks lined the parking lot, driveway, and streets around Landmark Church in Salisbury on Monday as family, friends, and the firefighting community gathered to honor the memory of Tyler Hamilton.
Hamilton, who had just turned 30, was killed by another man in an apparent murder-suicide in Granite Quarry last week.
Tyler Hamilton was the son of Rick Hamilton and Jill Moore Hamilton.
According to his obituary provided by the Lyerly Funeral Home, Hamilton graduated from North Rowan High School in 2008 and was employed as a plant operator for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities.
Hamilton was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. He joined Franklin Fire Department in 2007 until his death as a volunteer and part time firefighter. He was a past member of Ellis and Spencer Fire department and was currently serving at Millers Ferry Fire Department as a volunteer. Tyler also received numerous awards for firefighter and officer of the year.
The service began with the familiar hymn “How Great Thou Art,” and also included Maggie Gray performing “You Lift Me Up.”
Lisa Holshouser provided the eulogy, Jenna Hamilton made additional remarks. Pastor Mike Robinson delivered the message.
The service closed with the singing of “Jesus Loves Me,” and the traditional Fireman’s Last Call and flag presentation.
The family requested that memorials may be made in honor of Tyler to the Tyler Hamilton Memorial Fund, c/o Rick and Jill Hamilton, 446 East Ridge Road, Salisbury, NC 28144.
