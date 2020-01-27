High Country schools issue delay due to winter weather

January 27, 2020 at 6:20 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 6:33 AM

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools in the North Carolina mountain counties issued delays Monday morning, as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place.

Avery County Schools is operating on a three-hour delay and Watauga County is are operating on a two-hour delay.

“Avery County Schools will operate on a three-hour delay due to the snow and snow mix moving into the area at the same time buses begin their routes,” Avery County Schools posted. “Staff are to report at 9:00am.”

Watauga County Schools says the district is continuing to monitor weather conditions.

