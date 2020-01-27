Flags ordered at Half-Staff across the state in honor of Wilmington soldier who died

N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Monday, January 27th in honor of Spc. Antonio I. Moore.
Spc. Moore, a Wilmington native, died in an accident while conducting operations in Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Sunday, February 2nd.
Businesses, individuals, and schools are also encouraged to take part in this and fly their flags at half-staff during this duration as well.
