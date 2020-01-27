FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix of snow and rain for the mountains today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak weather system crossing the Carolinas today will bring spotty showers with high elevation snow for the mountains. The rain looks to be very light, adding up to less than a quart-inch, but above 3,500 feet, snow in the mountains could accumulate 2-5 inches.
High temperatures today are expected to be in the lower to middle 50s.
The sky will gradually clear tonight with overnight lows falling back to near 32°.
As high pressure builds in Tuesday, sunshine will return with afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
There may another round of spotty rain and mountain snow late Wednesday into early Thursday and then again late Friday into early Saturday, but at this point, neither of these systems looks to be very impressive.
Temperatures are expected to stay seasonable through the rest of the week, with lows in the 30s, and highs mainly in the 50s right through the upcoming weekend.
Have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.